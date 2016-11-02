Family of Jodi Sanderholm joins effort to oust four Supreme Court justices

The family of Arkansas City teenage murder victim Jodi Sanderholm has joined the effort to unseat four Kansas Supreme Court justices who overturned death sentences in other cases.
Sanderholm, a 19-year-old student at Cowley County Community College, was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered by Justin Eugene Thurber, who was sentenced to death in 2009.
Thurber’s case is currently on appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Members of the Sanderholm family appeared at a news conference Wednesday at the Wichita Central Library called by the group Kansans for Justice.
The group, which includes family and friends of the victims murdered by Jonathan and Reginald Carr, is seeking to oust four justices: Chief Justice Lawton Nuss and justices Carol Beier, Dan Biles and Marla Luckert.
Those justices are up for retention in Tuesday’s election along with Justice Caleb Steagall, who was recently appointed to the court by Gov. Sam Brownback and is not being opposed by Kansans for Justice.
Appearing at the news conference were Jodi Sanderholm’s parents, Brian and Cindy Sanderholm, and her sister, Jennifer Aldridge.
Aldridge, the only family member who spoke, said the Sanderholms joined the effort because they fear the Supreme Court will overturn Thurber’s death sentence.
Amy Scott James, the president and spokeswoman of Kansans for Justice, would not answer questions about where the group is getting its funding for what has been an active campaign of television advertising and signage.
Ryan White, of the group Kansans for Fair Courts, declined to directly address the Sanderholm case, saying he did not want to comment on a pending court case.
He did say the Supreme Court has upheld three death sentences since the Carr brothers case, upending the criticism that they won’t approve a death sentence.
In the Carr case, the state justices upheld the verdicts of guilt on murder and other charges. But they ordered that the penalty phase of the trial be redone with each brother treated separately, instead of together as they were the first time. That part of the ruling was later reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
