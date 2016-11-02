Will this be the election that finally kills off the Democratic and Republican parties?

1:04 Take a tour of Aero Plains Brewing Pause

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting

1:45 Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:26 Anthropology students unearth fake crime scenes

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

0:44 WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA