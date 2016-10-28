Clinton to FBI: American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Friday that the “American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately” after FBI Director James Comey’s letter to Congress said his agency had discovered more emails “that appear to pertinent” to a previous investigation.
The emails were discovered on a computer used by Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Clinton, and her estranged husband Anthony Weiner, former U.S. Congressman from New York, according to media reports. Weiner has been involved in several scandals for sending sexually suggestive texts to other women. The FBI is investigating Weiner.
The news comes just 11 days before the election between Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Early voting has already started in many states across the country.
“We are 11 days out from probably the most important national election of our lifetimes. Voting is already underway in our country. So the American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately. The director himself has said he doesn’t know whether the emails referenced in the letter are significant or not,” Clinton said Friday night.
The FBI investigated Clinton’s use of a personal server during her time as secretary of state and concluded in July to recommend not pressing charges. Comey said at the time that Clinton had been “extremely careless” with how she treated classified materials.
“I’m confident, whatever they are, will not change the conclusion reached in July. Therefore its imperative that the bureau explain this issue, in question,whatever it is, without any delay,” Clinton said Friday. “So I look forward to moving forward to focus on the important challenges facing the American people, winning on Nov. 8 and working with all Americans to build a better future for our country.”
Clinton said the first she heard about the letter was when it was released to the public.
Clinton has been dogged by her use of a personal server during her time at the State Department, even after the FBI’s decision not to charge her in July.
“I think people a long time ago made up their mind about the emails. I think that’s factored into what people think and now they’re choosing a president,” Clinton said.
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence also called on the FBI to release all the information.
“The American people deserve to know, have a right to know, what this new information is,” Pence said on MSNBC on Friday evening.
“It might not be as rigged as I thought,” Trump said after the FBI letter was released, referencing his previous claims that the election has been rigged.
