Obama reads some mean tweets and burns Donald Trump

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Barack Obama read some mean tweets on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night and one of them came from a familiar source.
“Obama will go down as the worst President in history on many topics but especially foreign policy,” Donald Trump said in an August tweet.
“Well @realdonaldtrump, at least I will go down as a president,” Obama said, as the audience howled with laughter.
The final two weeks of the presidential campaign are upon us, and early voting is underway in many swing states.
On Monday, voters lined up in Florida, Colorado and Wisconsin, three states that are considered competitive in national polls.
The United States will welcome international election observers from the Organization of American States on November 8, but there’s no evidence votes are “rigged.”
Hillary Clinton continues to build her national lead, as Democrats coalesce around their nominee and even traditionally red states like Texas are showing signs of Democratic gains.
Donald Trump and Clinton receive low marks for transparency with the media and the Clinton campaign breaks out the star power to lure young voters to the polls.
The polls open nationally in 13 days. Let’s get started.
Obama reads mean tweets
Twitter is the great social equalizer, where anyone can create an account and troll the president. Obama fired back at some of these trolls by reading mean tweets directed to him on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night.
“Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents,” read one tweet.
“My mom bought new conditioner and it sucks, it isn’t even conditioning my hair, I blame Obama,” read another.
Early voting is underway
Voters in Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Alaska, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Texas all had their chance to head to the polls beginning Monday morning.
Many states have adopted early voting to make it easier for voters to make it to the polls before Election Day, and avoid long lines at the polling place.
It's the first day of early voting in #Texas. Here's the line in Windcrest, just outside of San Antonio. https://t.co/3oKX5IKd50— Electionland (@electionland) October 24, 2016
There were some minor voting issues in Denton, Texas and Latino turnout is up in Florida.
So, uh, this number seems noteworthy: 133,000 Latinos have voted in Florida, up 99% from 2012. https://t.co/k5YHN4TlZ1 via @buzzfeednews— Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) October 24, 2016
Trump urged his supporters to vote early on Monday, “If you're not feeling well on the 8th of November, we don't want to take a chance.”
If you're not feeling well on the 8th of November, we don't want to take a chance. Donald Trump, on the importance of early voting
One early voting site in North Carolina was left unlocked, with booths ballots and equipmen sitting out without an election worker in sight.
“Of course these things are a concern and have to be addressed,” North Carolina Republican Party executive director Dallas Woodhouse said. “When we stretch early in-person voting over 17 days, there are simply more opportunities for errors.”
The Republican Party argued that a court-ordered extension of early voting was to blame for the accident.
International election observers will come to the United States
For the first time, the OAS will dispatch election observers to monitor certain states on November 8.
But the organization said there’s no evidence to back up Trump’s claim that the election is “rigged.”
“If the basis of the argument is that there is intent to falsify results, we have not seen any evidence at all of that,” OAS director Gerardo De Icaza said. “What does ‘rig’ mean? Does it mean that the electoral system benefits one campaign over the other? We also have not seen any of that.”
Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016
Clinton is on her way to an Election Day win
Even after Trump was considered to have done better during the third presidential debate, he has yet to make any headway on Clinton’s substantial lead in the polls.
Democrats are affirming their support for Clinton, and she has a nine percentage point lead over Trump in the latest national poll conducted by CNN.
FiveThirtyEight, a polling aggregation website, gives Clinton an 85 percent chance to win the presidency. The Washington Post moved Texas into the “leans Republican” category, another sign that Trump is primed for an Election Day loss. The Post lists Arizona, Ohio and Utah as the three current battleground states. Arizona and Utah have been Republican strongholds for decades.
Both candidates have their issues with the media
Trump dislikes the media, even though cable news propelled his Republican primary campaign, and he plays games with the reporters assigned to follow him on a daily basis.
Clinton also has her issues with media access, as she has not established a “protective pool” that every other candidate for president has done, except for Trump.
In 2008, President Barack Obama and John McCain began their protective pools in June and July respectively, the association said. Mitt Romney began a protective pool in August 2012 and George W. Bush began a protective pool in September 2000.
The White House Correspondents’ Association said it would be “a particularly serious breach of historical precedent and First Amendment responsibilities” to not have a protective press pool.
Links of note
WikiLeaks reveals Clinton considered a Texas Republican for the Supreme Court (McClatchy)
Obamacare premiums go up by double digits (McClatchy)
Election may be a turning point for legal marijuana (New York Times)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments