How to report election fraud or voting rights violations in Kansas

Kansas will have a federal prosecutor available on Election Day to respond to complaints about election fraud and voting rights violations, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday in a news release.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” Beall said in the release. “We will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”
The announcement comes amid mounting controversy about Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to accepting election results.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon Patton will be available by phone at 913-551-6730 on Nov. 8 during polling hours. The service is part of a national Election Day monitoring program through the Justice Department.
Citizen complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington by phone at 800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767, by fax at 202-307-3961, by e-mail to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at http://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php.
Questions about state or local issues may be made through the Elections Division of the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office at 800-262-8683 or to election offices in individual Kansas counties.
The Sedgwick County Election Office may be reached at 316-660-7100.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments