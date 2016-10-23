Elections 2016

October 23, 2016 4:57 PM

Early-voting locations to open in Sedgwick County

By Beccy Tanner

If standing in a long line gets you down, the Sedgwick County Election Office is encouraging you to vote early and beat the rush.

Go to an Early Vote Center, where you can vote on a voting machine or a paper ballot.

Sedgwick County residents can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7.

In addition, the following locations will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Bel Air City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville

Independent Living Center, 3033 W. Second St. North, Wichita

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian,Wichita

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita

Sedgwick County Zoo Cargill Center, 5555 Zoo Blvd., Wichita

Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth, Wichita

Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth St., Valley Center

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central, Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby

