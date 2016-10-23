Early-voting locations to open in Sedgwick County

If standing in a long line gets you down, the Sedgwick County Election Office is encouraging you to vote early and beat the rush.
Go to an Early Vote Center, where you can vote on a voting machine or a paper ballot.
Sedgwick County residents can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office in the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7.
In addition, the following locations will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Bel Air City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard
Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita
Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave., Haysville
Independent Living Center, 3033 W. Second St. North, Wichita
Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian,Wichita
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita
Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita
Sedgwick County Zoo Cargill Center, 5555 Zoo Blvd., Wichita
Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver, Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth, Wichita
Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth St., Valley Center
Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central, Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby
