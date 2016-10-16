District 98 House race comes down to same two opponents

The Eagle is profiling key legislative races in Sedgwick County. Today’s report focuses on Kansas House District 98 in southern Sedgwick County. To learn more about these candidates or to find out about the candidates in your area, go to The Eagle’s voter guide at Kansas.com/politics.
The race
It’s a rematch between state Rep. Steven Anthimides and Steven Crum, the Haysville teacher who ran against Anthimides two years ago. House District 98 encompasses the north half of Haysville, part of south Wichita and some unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County.
Reversing the pattern in many districts this election cycle, Anthimides ran unopposed in the Republican primary, while Crum had to defeat former TV news reporter and anchorman Justin Kraemer in the Democratic primary.
The candidates
Steve Anthimides: Anthimides, 39, is a jeweler, small-business owner and lifelong resident of south Wichita. He was active in neighborhood associations and as a Republican precinct committeeman before being appointed to the District 98 seat in 2013 to fill out the term of Phil Hermanson. He won two years ago with 51 percent of the vote to Crum’s 49 percent.
Anthimides said he’s running for re-election because “I feel like I still have some work to do. For me, it’s more of a civic duty. I have a job. I’m not doing it for employment. I think I can make a difference, and I think I can make Kansas a lot better place after I’m done than before I came.”
Anthimides said he’s proud of several pieces of legislation he supported, including juvenile justice reform, a bill that expanded insurance coverage to younger children with autism and another that granted free parking privileges to disabled veterans in some public parking lots.
Steven Crum: Crum, 50, has lived in Haysville most of his life. He’s an elementary school teacher and swimming coach at Campus High, from which he graduated in 1984. Crum and his wife have four children. He has served on the Haysville City Council for all but three years since 2001.
In that role, Crum said, he’s helped Haysville make transportation improvements and backed a sales tax increase approved by voters two years ago that is being used for streets, parks and recreation. “We have parks that I think are second to none.”
Crum, criticized by his primary opponent for not campaigning harder in the 2014 general election, said he’s not making that mistake again.
“I’ve knocked on a lot more doors. I started in an area where I lost in 2014 by the biggest margin. I’m getting very good feedback.”
The issues
Taxes: Crum favors repealing the income tax exemption for some businesses that was passed in 2012. Anthimides stops short of advocating the exemption’s repeal but says lawmakers are “going to have to look at every option we have available.” Small-business owners who don’t use the exemption to hire people, as was envisioned, shouldn’t be able to claim it, he said.
Education, Medicaid: Both candidates say they favor spending more money on education and expanding Medicaid,
Supreme Court: Crum opposes a proposal to change the way the state Supreme Court justices are chosen, as well as the attempt to oust four justices who are up for a retention vote on the November ballot. Anthimides has not taken a position on those issues, saying voters should decide for themselves.
Guns: Anthimides thinks the state’s gun laws should be less restrictive, saying he wants “every law-abiding citizen to be able to protect themselves.” Crum supports background checks on all gun sales to prevent felons and the mentally unstable from getting them.
Crum says his opponent represents Gov. Sam Brownback “and some very conservative ideas” rather than his constituents – a charge Anthimides disputes.
“Not at all,” he said. “I’ve petty much voted against about every (gubernatorial) veto. If you look at my record, I’ve protected small business, I’ve protected families. I have many strong votes in favor of education and teachers and especially children.”
One last area of disagreement between the candidates: Crum rates the previous Legislature’s performance as “poor,” while Anthimides rates it above average.
“Schools are open, the unemployment (rate) is still down,” Anthimides said. “That cannot be denied.”
“I think that kinds of speaks to itself,” Crum said. “I think the majority of Kansans would disagree with that. I think they have done a very poor job and it’s going to take a long time to dig out of the hole we’re in.”
Steven Anthimides
Party: Republican
Age: 39
City: Wichita
Occupation: Self-employed
Education: Gemological Institute of America
Experience: Appointed to state House, 2013; precinct committeeman
Phone: 316-208-6175
E-mail: santhimides@gmail.com
Steven Crum
Party: Democrat
Age: 50
City: Haysville
Occupation: Teacher at Nelson Elementary; coach at Campus High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Newman University
Experience: Haysville City Council, 2001-10, 2013-present
Phone: 316-491-1977
E-mail: crumforkansas@gmail.com
Website: http://CrumForKansas.com
