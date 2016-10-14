TV ads warn against Brownback judicial ‘power grab’

A group working to keep the state’s current Supreme Court justices launched a television campaign Friday that said ousting the justices would lead to a power grab by Gov. Sam Brownback.
The ad, paid for by Kansans for Fair Courts, is playing in Wichita and will soon spread to other parts of the state. The beginning of the ad shows the five justices who are up for retention being swapped out for clones of Brownback.
“We could have five Brownback clones on the Kansas Supreme Court,” the ad’s narrator warns. “If we fire our Supreme Court justices, Brownback can appoint up to five of the seven justices. Reject Sam Brownback’s power grab.”
One of the justices up for retention, Caleb Stegall, was appointed by Brownback in 2014. Stegall previously was Brownback’s chief counsel.
However, the ad makes it seem as if Brownback and other groups are trying to oust him – along with the other four justices up for retention this year.
That’s not accurate.
Kansans for Life, one of the main groups seeking to oust the other four justices, has even sent out mailers that say “Reject All But Stegall.”
Kansans for Justice, a group campaigning against the retention of those justices, has also made it clear that its campaign does not extend to Stegall.
All ‘have been under attack’
Joyce Morrison, spokeswoman for Kansans for Fair Courts, which supports retaining all five justices, defended its ad, saying that efforts to oust the other four justices could potentially affect Stegall as well.
“Justice Stegall has been a good justice for Kansas, and so we are supporting his endorsement,” Morrison said in a phone call. “And I am not sure that voters are distinguishing between the group.” She did not say why the group does not consider Stegall a “Brownback clone.”
In a follow-up e-mail, Morrison said it “is not inconsistent to say that all of the justices have been under attack; from those who want to reshape the court politically or from those who are suspect of a Governor Brownback appointee.”
“Kansans for Fair Courts supports the retention of ALL five of the justices who have come to the court through the merit system. This is a system that puts the best justices on the court and a system that keeps our court fair and impartial and free from politics. … There is no doubt that the courts are under attack by the Governor and his allies,” she said in the e-mail. “Over the past three years 55 legislative bills have been introduced to strip the power of the court, change the way judges and justices are selected even impeach and retaliate against the court if the court ruled against the state on school funding.”
Eileen Hawley, Brownback’s spokeswoman, said in a statement that the governor was not getting involved in the retention races. She also noted that any nominee would have to be selected by the nine-member nominating commission before being approved by the governor.
“The retention elections are an opportunity for Kansans to have a voice in addressing the actions of the Supreme Court,” Hawley said.
“It is easy for people who don’t like retention elections to make claims about ‘packing the court,’ but the truth is the same process remains in place where an attorney-dominated nominating commission sends its nominees to the Governor’s office.”
‘No affiliation with Brownback’
Vinny DiGiovanni, a spokesman for Kansans for Justice, objected to the ad’s portrayal of anti-retention efforts as being driven by Brownback.
His group, made up of family members of the Carr brothers’ victims, formed in 2014 after the court’s decision to vacate the death penalty for the Carrs, a decision that was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We have no affiliation whatsoever with Brownback. I’ve personally never voted for him. I never will,” said DiGiovanni, whose brother-in-law Brad Heyka was murdered by the Carrs.
The ad from Kansans for Fair Courts goes on to tout the court’s record on the death penalty, citing a July ruling in which the court upheld the death penalty for a man who killed a Greenwood County sheriff.
“They upheld the death penalty and kept us safe,” the ad says.
DiGiovanni said this gives a false impression of the court’s record on the death penalty. The Kansas court has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in six death penalty cases since 2002, he noted.
Morrison noted that “no convicted murderers in Kansas have been released or will be released.”
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
