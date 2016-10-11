‘Cowards’: Conservative woman rants about male politicians who back Trump

The GOP has been in turmoil since the Washington Post published a video of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women on Friday. Some rescinded their endorsement of the candidate and announced they would be voting for someone other than the party nominee, some distanced themselves from him but still indicated they would be voting for him and others said they were sticking by him.
Marybeth has a problem with the last two groups.
The Twitter user, who goes by the handle @MBGlenn, runs a conservative blog and is a supporter of Evan McMullin, an independent conservative presidential candidate. It’s unclear when she first decided Trump was unfit for her vote — her page has several posts against him — but it appears the video of Trump talking about grabbing and kissing women without their consent hit a nerve.
“‘What he said is wrong, and the way he treats women is wrong, but it’s not wrong enough for me to not vote for him.’ Thanks, cowards,” read one of 18 tweets.
Marybeth said she had defended the GOP against charges of sexism for years, but now she was “sooo done.”
When I saw Republican men getting attacked I stood up for them. I came to their defense. I fought on their behalf. 2/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
I fought on behalf of a movement I believed in. I fought on behalf of my principles while other women told me I hated my own sex. 3/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
Now some Trojan horse nationalist sexual predator invades the @GOP, eating it alive, and you cowards sit this one out? 5/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
Jeff Sessions says that he wouldn’t “characterize” Trump’s unauthorized groping of women as “assault.” Are you kidding me?! 8/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
Others try to rebuke his comments, yet STILL choose to vote for a sexual predator - because let’s be honest, that’s what he is. 9/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
"What he said is wrong, and the way he treats women is wrong, but it’s not wrong enough for me to not vote for him." Thanks, cowards. 10/— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
She said those men were “confirming every stereotype the left has thrown at them.”
I'm sooo done. If you can’t stand up for women & unendorse this piece of human garbage, you deserve every charge of sexism thrown at you. 12— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
She ended her self-described “rant” by saying even though the GOP may not pay attention to just one woman, their silence and “inability to stand” would drive women and men of character out of the GOP until all the party has left are “men who truly see women as lesser beings, and women without self-respect.”
“And when it’s all said and done, all you’ll have left is the party The Left always accused you of being,” Marybeth concluded. “Scum.”
She specifically called out House Speaker Paul Ryan, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.
Ryan reportedly announced Monday that he would no longer defend Trump and would focus on keeping the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, but he has not rescinded his endorsement of the candidate. Priebus said the party would be sticking by the nominee. Rubio and Cruz both condemned the comments but have made no move to pull their endorsements of Trump.
In response to Ryan’s statements, Trump criticized the House Speaker in a series of tweets, calling him a “weak and ineffective leader” for his “disloyalty” and lack of support.
Marybeth’s comments were retweeted thousands of times, with many women telling her they felt the exact same way. But she also recevied backlash from Trump supporters — and possibly internet trolls looking to provoke a reaction.
Here's a sample of the crap in my mentions. https://t.co/Zdl0VODJv5— Marybeth (@MBGlenn) October 11, 2016
J.K. Rowling, British author of the Harry Potter series, retweeted the woman with the caption: “This thread. Heroic.”
