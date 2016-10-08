Kansas politicians condemn Trump comments

The pressure on Republicans to more aggressively respond to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s taped comments is growing.
Trump vowed not to quit after audio and video of a lewd conversation surfaced Friday.
Several politicians, including many from Kansas, are issuing statements. None has yet called for Trump to step aside.
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan.: “The comments by Mr. Trump are abhorrent. I am glad he has apologized, and it will be up to him to work to earn the trust of the American people on November 8.”
Gov. Sam Brownback, R-Kan.: “The passage of time does not change the unacceptable language used by Donald Trump. While he has apologized, his statements remain demeaning, inappropriate and unacceptable.”
Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan.: “As a father to two daughters I found these remarks disgusting and offensive and he was right to apologize.”
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.: “Disgusting, discouraging and damaging. Everyone is worthy of being treated with dignity and respect.”
