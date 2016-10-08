Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

Although the Republican presidential candidate's campaign has been fueled by opposition to trade agreements, Sen. Pat Roberts thinks he can convince Donald Trump that the agricultural portions of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement are good for America. (Dion Lefler / The Wichita Eagle)
Moderate Republican Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick appeared to have pulled out about a 230-vote victory over conservative challenger Renee Erickson. That could change when provisional ballots are counted next week.
“The race was a little closer than I had hoped, but it paid off a lot of walking and talking and knocking at the door steps, paid off,” said McGinn, who also survived a strong challenge in 2012.
David Dennis thanks his supporters after he defeated incumbent county commissioner Karl Peterjohn. He also received a surprise phone call during his victory speech. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
After a long first night on the Democratic National Convention floor, delegates from Kansas received a boost of energy Tuesday morning, July 26, 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped by for a visit. (Video by Paige Gross)
U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, talks about GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence at a breakfast for Kansas delegates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (video by Aishwarya Kumar/Eagle correspondent)