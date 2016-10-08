Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

Moderate Republican Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick appeared to have pulled out about a 230-vote victory over conservative challenger Renee Erickson. That could change when provisional ballots are counted next week. “The race was a little closer than I had hoped, but it paid off a lot of walking and talking and knocking at the door steps, paid off,” said McGinn, who also survived a strong challenge in 2012.