Someone fakes Kobach e-mail, tries to scam Kansas candidates

Kansas legislative candidates apparently are being targeted in an e-mail scam by someone posing as Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Between 20 and 30 candidates have contacted Kobach’s office about an e-mail they received Tuesday, prompting them to download a suspicious document from Dropbox, said Kobach spokeswoman Desiree Taliaferro.
Trouble was, the office didn’t send the e-mail, she said.
Information technology staff has looked at the e-mail and it appears to be either a vehicle for delivering a virus or an attempt to steal passwords, Taliaferro said.
She said the office did not attempt to download the purported documents, but did send an e-mail to every candidate who’s run for office since 2012 to warn them the e-mail was a fake.
Some tipoffs:
▪ The e-mail identified Kobach as “secretary general” – Kansas has no such office.
▪ The fax number is for an out-of-service Verizon cellphone number.
▪ The e-mail didn’t come from the secretary of state’s online domain, sos.ks.gov, but from kone.com. The web site www.kone.com is a company that makes escalators and elevators.
▪ And the typo: “Hope this email find you well.”
Shelbie Konkel, a staff member with Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, said their office has also gotten inquiries about the suspect e-mail.
She said it’s concerning “especially because this is an election year and this was (the) secretary of state,” she said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
