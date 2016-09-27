The presidential debate via Google searches

Twitter presented plenty of analysis, punditry and comedy throughout Monday night’s first presidential debate.
But now waking up the morning after an evening of history in the making, here’s a look at the debate via Google searches:
Clinton spiked in Google searches at 8:25 p.m. Monday, not long after she nudged viewers to visit HillaryClinton.com for campaign fact-checking.
But Trump has led the overall number of Google searches over the past week compared to Clinton, Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party nominee, and Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee.
Googlers fact-checked both Clinton and Trump on their spar about gun violence, including stop and frisk practices and shootings in Chicago.
And unsurprisingly, many Googlers fact-checked Clinton’s Benghazi e-mail scandal and Trump’s business practices, including his bankruptcies.
Trump and Clinton argued about tax returns, ISIS, NATO, job creation and gun violence, to name a few issues in Monday’s debate.
But according to the past week’s Google searches, Kansas and the majority of the country seem most interested in economic issues rather than immigration, abortion, gun control and ISIS.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
