Wichita promises fines for illegal fireworks. 'This year, we are serious,' mayor says

If you plan to shoot off fireworks in Wichita this year, you better make sure they're legal.
If not, you could face a $250 fine from the city.
"This year, we are serious about making sure that people adhere to our policies and write tickets," Mayor Jeff Longwell said Thursday. "In the past, we’ve had those tickets as high as $2,500. I know firemen that have worked for the city for 30 years and have never written a $2,500 ticket, so we’ve dropped that to $250, because we will write $250 tickets and we will enforce that."
Firework sales start next Wednesday, and Longwell said most fireworks bought in Wichita have been checked and should be legal. Even if they were bought legally in other cities in the area, only fireworks tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department are allowed.
Specifically, fireworks that shoot sparks higher than 6 feet or fireworks that shoot flaming balls are prohibited by the ordinance, which includes fireworks like mortar shells, Roman candles and skyrockets.
Citizens with complaints about illegal fireworks should call the county's non-emergency line at 316-290-1011 to avoid backing up emergency calls. If there are any questions about whether a firework is legal, Wichitans can check against a comprehensive list of fire department-approved fireworks at wichita.gov/Fire.
Police and fire officials will also patrol streets in unmarked cars so that people who are setting off illegal fireworks don't have time to get rid of the evidence.
Officials will issue tickets to property owners and adults if evidence of the use of illegal fireworks is found on their property or if kids under their care are found to have violated the ordinance. They'll also confiscate any illegal fireworks they find.
In previous years, Wichitans could set off fireworks as early as 6 a.m. This year, the city narrowed that window to 10 a.m. to midnight between June 27 and July 5.
