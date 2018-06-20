Kansas isn't spending enough to fight wildfires, audit says

Kansas doesn’t devote enough money to fight wildfires, an audit found, after fires that swept through the state the past two years caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.
The state’s wildfire fighting system is not adequately designed, with state and local officials reporting problems with coordination among agencies, the audit report said.
State auditors released the report Wednesday. In response, state fire officials said they have made efforts to improve communication and provide better training for local firefighters.
“The system is woefully under-resourced,” said Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, who was among the lawmakers who requested the audit.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is the lead agency in the state’s wildfire suppression system, but has no resources to fight wildfires. The Kansas Forest Service has some resources to fight fires, such as four fire engines, but limited state funding prevents the agency from effectively using them, the audit said.
That means Kansas agencies and local firefighting units must rely on federal grants to reimburse them for the cost of firefighting, but those funds are not always available. The audit report said that sometimes deters local fire districts from responding to mutual aid requests because it would be too costly.
“Kansas often requires state agencies and local jurisdictions involved in wildfire suppression efforts to cover their own costs,” the report says.
Kansas devoted $4.50 per square mile in state funds on wildfire suppression during the current fiscal year, far less than other states, the audit said. By contrast, Texas spent $144.83 per square mile. Oklahoma spent $87.19; South Dakota spent $19.20.
In total, the Kansas Forest Service has a budget of $370,000.
“We have, obviously, the worst-funded state wildfire suppression system probably in the nation by every measure,” said Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, who initially requested the audit.
In proposing the audit, Carmichael cited several stories by The Eagle on the state’s response to wildfires. One focused on Oklahoma’s fire response system. The state directly south of Kansas has a firefighting budget of about $15 million.
George Geissler, director of the Oklahoma Forest Service, previously told The Eagle that if Kansas increased the number of Kansas Forest Service staff responsible for coordinating wildfire response from four to between eight and 20, it could respond more effectively to dangerous wildfires.
The costs of inadequate wildfire response can quickly add up. Legislative researchers have previously estimated the Starbuck wildfire in spring 2017 caused an agricultural loss between $44 million and $52 million.
Beyond the dollars, the audit also shows the agencies are sometimes at odds over fire response.
The Adjutant General’s Department – which includes the Kansas Department of Emergency Management – said their exclusive access to the state’s emergency fund doesn’t delay deployment of out-of-state resources only available through the Forest Service, the audit said. By contrast, the Forest Service contends the current process does cause delays.
Doug Jorgensen, the state fire marshal, said there’s room for improvement and better dialogue among agencies. He and other officials also said the Forest Service needs more funding so that the agency can use its fire engines.
The audit also found that local officials did not always know when to call for state assistance and what resources the state could provide to help fight wildfires. Jorgensen said a workshop was held in December to address the concerns.
“There’s been a marked improvement of locals requesting help sooner this year than in past years,” Jorgensen said, adding that it’s one of the reasons the state has not seen a significant out of control fire so far this year.
