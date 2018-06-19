ACLU sues Kobach over program that exposed voters’ personal information

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach over concerns that his Crosscheck voter program put the personal data of more than 900 Kansas voters at risk.
Officials with the advocacy group said Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Kan., that the lawsuit will be filed in federal court. Kobach, the head election official in Kansas, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
“Simply being born on the wrong day could land you in Kobach’s cross hairs,” Lauren Bonds, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, said in a statement. “Our plaintiffs shared a name and birth date with people in Florida and that was enough for Kobach to place them on a list of suspected double registrants.”
It was earlier revealed that Florida released partial Social Security numbers for nearly 1,000 Kansas voters after Kobach’s office provided the data as part of Crosscheck, a program that looks for double voter registrations.
Crosscheck shares voter data among states looking for possible duplications on voter rolls.
The Crosscheck program was around before Kobach’s tenure. But Kansas continues to hosts it and Kobach has been a vocal defender amid continued scrutiny.
“It is absolutely essential,” Kobach said in January. “The Crosscheck provides the first piece of evidence that a person may have voted twice.”
Kobach has used his time as secretary of state to help enact stricter voting requirements in Kansas. He also has claimed that voter fraud is widespread, including when he supported President Donald Trump's inaccurate claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election.
