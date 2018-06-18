Yoder calls on Sessions to end separations of children and parents at border

Rep. Kevin Yoder, who chairs a House committee that guides spending on immigration enforcement, is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to halt the separation of families at the southern border.
“As the son of a social worker, I know the human trauma that comes with children being separated from their parents. It takes a lasting, and sometimes even irreversible toll on the child’s well being,” Yoder said in a statement. “That’s why I’m demanding that Attorney General Sessions halt the practice of family separation at the border immediately as Congress works toward legislative solutions.”
Yoder holds the most influence over immigration policy of any member of Congress from Kansas, and his comments on Monday went further than the rest of the Kansas delegation. His decision comes at a time of political vulnerability as he mounts a re-election bid amid worries of an anti-Trump wave election in November.
Other members expressed discomfort with the practice, but no one else called on President Donald Trump or Sessions to end the practice.
Some offered tacit support for the separations amid gathering outrage over the treatment of the children.
Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Sessions’ decision to prosecute all adults entering the country illegally. Previously, many had been referred to immigration courts, which are civil proceedings.
The decision to prosecute everyone means parents are going to jail, and are therefore being separated from their children. The housing for the separated children has come under intense criticism, with images showing children sometimes being housed in large facilities, including in chain-link cages.
Opponents of the separations span the political spectrum and include former First Lady Laura Bush.
Sessions said Monday that law enforcement officials do not want to separate parents from their children. But he said enforcing immigration laws that result in the separation of children from parents is necessary.
He said without enforcing the laws, “we encourage hundreds of thousands of people a year to likewise ignore our laws and illegally enter our country.”
In some cases, Kansas lawmakers are expressing discomfort but are stopping short of calling on the Trump administration to stop the separations, which are not required by law. Instead, they are calling on Congress to act.
Among Kansas lawmakers, Yoder wields the most power over immigration policy. He chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security, an appointment announced just last month.
If additional funding is ultimately needed for expanded detention centers — or possibly tent cities — to hold immigrants, those requests will go through Yoder’s committee.
“Separating children from their families at the border is a policy many of my constituents and the American people in both political parties oppose. As Congress pursues legislation to address this issue this week, an interim solution is needed. I ask that you take immediate action to end the practice of separating children from families at the border,” Yoder said in a letter to Sessions his office provided to The Eagle.
Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that Democrats caused the separation of parents and children at the border. In fact, the separations are due in large measure to the administration’s policy.
Rep. Ron Estes stopped short of blaming Democrats for separations, but said that ultimately, Democrats need to stop opposing “common-sense border security provisions” including additional agents to work with immigrants at the border, judges to work cases and a wall in some areas.
“Rep. Ron Estes does not want to see families separated whenever possible and believes that what’s happening on our southern border is indicative of our broken immigration system and the larger need for border security,” Estes spokesman Roman Rodriguez said.
Estes did not criticize the Trump policy of separations. A spokesman didn’t respond to a follow-up question asking whether the current separations are avoidable, given Estes’ statement that he doesn’t want to see separations “whenever possible.”
Ethan Corson, director of the Kansas Democratic Party, called the “Republican policy” of separations morally wrong and said they do not reflect the nation’s values.
“Children are not a negotiating tool — families belong together,” Corson said.
Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Lynn Jenkins condemned the practice. Roberts said that while he firmly supports enforcing immigration law, “I am against using parental separation as a deterrent to illegal immigration.”
Jenkins’ office said the separations highlight the need to pass immigration reform in order to put an end to “this awful policy.” Jenkins is not running for reelection.
“Congresswoman Jenkins does not support forcibly separating children and their parents and believes the practice, which is not new to this Administration but has increased in volume under it, has gone on long enough,” her office said in a statement.
Sen. Jerry Moran’s office did not immediately comment Monday.
Rep. Roger Marshall echoed Sessions’ comments. Marshall said he has empathy for the children who have been separated, and called it “terrible.”
“But at the end of the day we’re a country of laws,” Marshall said.
He said immigration legislation set for votes in the House would end the practice.
The U.S. Border Patrol on Sunday allowed reporters to briefly visit the south Texas facility where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border.
More than 1,100 people were inside the large, dark facility that’s divided into separate wings for unaccompanied children, adults on their own, and mothers and fathers with children. Cages in each wing open out into common areas to use portable restrooms. The overhead lighting in the warehouse stays on around the clock.
The Border Patrol said close to 200 people inside the facility were minors unaccompanied by a parent. Another 500 were “family units,” parents and children. Many adults who crossed the border without legal permission could be charged with illegal entry and placed in jail, away from their children.
Contributing: Associated Press
