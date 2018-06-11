Congressman can be 'Rep. Ron Estes' in race against other Estes, board says

The Rep will be on the ballot.
U.S. Congressman Ron Estes will be listed as “Rep. Ron Estes” on the Republican primary ballot in his race against Ron M. Estes — a first-time candidate of the same name — after a state board denied an objection against using the name.
Should Rep. Estes win the primary, the “Rep” will not appear on the general election ballot, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said.
The decision marked the latest development in the odd political drama that began when Ron M. Estes filed to run for Congress as the deadline to enter the race approached. Ron M. Estes has never run for office before; he is a registered Republican, but has donated to Democrats in the past.
The two Estes prompted Kobach to invoke a little-known law allowing candidates to use a prefix or suffix with their names on the ballot to avoid confusion. Rep. Estes chose to list his name as “Rep. Ron Estes.”
Ron M. Estes doesn’t want Rep. Estes to be able to use his title on the ballot and his campaign has said listing him as “Ron G. Estes” would be sufficient. Absent that, the campaign wants Ron M. Estes listed as “Real Ron Estes,” a label that also serves as his campaign moniker.
Ron M. Estes has not spoken to reporters but has been communicating through statements sent by a campaign email account that purport to be from him.
An email sent Friday said State Elections Director Bryan Caskey had told the campaign that adding “real” to Ron M. Estes’ name wouldn’t be allowed.
Democratic candidate Laura Lombard had also objected to allowing Rep. Estes to be listed as “Rep. Ron Estes,” saying the title would give him an unfair advantage in the general election.
But Kobach said Monday that his office would only list Rep. Estes as “Rep. Ron Estes” on the primary ballot.
