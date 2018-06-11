Music fans may find it a little harder to get home from the Cotillion

The patrons of a popular west Wichita concert and event center will find it a little more difficult to get home after the city shuts down a traffic light and bans left turns out of the Cotillion Ballroom.
The change in the traffic pattern at 111th Street and Kellogg will mean that Wichita residents going home after concerts at the Cotillion will have to head westbound on Kellogg away from the city when they leave the venue.
They can take a U-turn at 119th Street to get turned around and headed back toward the city.
That adds about a mile to the trip.
City officials are hoping to cut down on crashes, primarily on the westbound side of Kellogg and 111th.
Customers on their way from Wichita to the Cotillion will have to plan on exiting the freeway a half-mile before they get to the venue, getting off Kellogg at Maize Road and traveling the rest of the way on the access road.
The city will also close off the exit from Kellogg to southbound 111th, so customers of businesses on the south side of the freeway will have to exit a half mile farther west at 119th.
The change is set to occur June 18, a year after the City Council approved the plan.
It will stay that way for at least the next six months while city officials evaluate whether it's safer than having the light at 111th.
From 2005 to 2014, there have been 83 crashes at Kellogg and 111th, versus 18 at 119th, said Gary Janzen, city engineer.
"That's pretty telling," he said.
The intersection is the first traffic light at the end of 13 miles of uninterrupted freeway and some motorists have trouble getting slowed down enough to stop when the light is red.
Complicating matters is that the freeway rises shortly before drivers get to 111th, shortening the sight line and the warning that there's a light ahead, Janzen said.
He said traffic models show the merge-and-U-turn path out of the Cotillion should be safer.
If it isn't, the city could turn the signal light back on and reopen 111th to cross-traffic, he said.
Traffic planners will also be monitoring the access roads to evaluate whether there's a substantial reduction in traffic to the freewayside businesses, he said.
City officials also hope to alleviate traffic backup during the morning and evening rush hours on Kellogg.
