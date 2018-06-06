Commissioners Howell and Ranzau accuse other commissioners of trying to secretly push plans
Commissioners Jim Howell and Richard Ranzau had accuse commissioners David Dennis, Michael O'Donnell and David Unruh of pulling a behind-the-scenes move to put part of the plan in motion without telling them.
Commission Chairman David Dennis accused an unnamed commissioner — later revealed to be Jim Howell — of improperly negotiating with a property owner who is trying to sell his office building to the county.
Police arrested protesters on Monday who surrounded Gov. Jeff Colyer’s office and yelling “shame” over his opposition to Medicaid expansion. The protest, part of the nationwide Poor People’s Campaign, was the latest demonstration in Topeka.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who had been openly critical of fellow commissioner Michael O'Donnell during public meetings, reacts to the news that O'Donnell has been indicted in federal court on bank and wire fraud charges.
Wichita City Council turned off Lisa Finch's microphone after she went over 15 minutes during her address to the council. The city council allows each speaker 5 minutes. Finch is the mother of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police Dec. 28.