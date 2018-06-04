Police arrest 16 protestors yelling 'shame' outside Jeff Colyer's office
Police arrested protesters on Monday who surrounded Gov. Jeff Colyer’s office and yelling “shame” over his opposition to Medicaid expansion. The protest, part of the nationwide Poor People’s Campaign, was the latest demonstration in Topeka.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who had been openly critical of fellow commissioner Michael O'Donnell during public meetings, reacts to the news that O'Donnell has been indicted in federal court on bank and wire fraud charges.
Wichita City Council turned off Lisa Finch's microphone after she went over 15 minutes during her address to the council. The city council allows each speaker 5 minutes. Finch is the mother of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police Dec. 28.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave an opening statement during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State on April 12, 2018 in which he described who he was and what he hoped to do if he took on the new role.