More ambulance service coming to parts of Wichita, Sedgwick County

Working to address a gap in emergency medical service coverage in the northeast part of Wichita, Sedgwick County officials have begun building a new ambulance post.
Construction began Monday on the $799,000 project, which is expected to be completed by mid-January 2019.
The new emergency medical service post will be at 3575 N. Webb.
Sedgwick County EMS Director Scott Hadley said the gap in emergency medical coverage has existed since 2014, when an ambulance post was relocated away from the area.
“We need to have a facility and coverage in the northeast part of Wichita and Sedgwick County,” Hadley said.
Hadley said the 2,998-square-foot station will house two ambulances and emergency crews around the clock.
There are 10 EMS posts within Wichita city limits and 15 posts in Sedgwick County.
