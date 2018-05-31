If you want to switch parties before the August primary, you have until noon Friday

Kansas voters have until noon on Friday, June 1, to switch political parties ahead of the August 7 primary election.
If you are a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian and want to change to another party, you can do so online or by visiting your county election office. The Sedgwick County Election Office is at 510 N. Main in Wichita.
You may want to change parties because your political views have shifted, or you want to vote for a particular candidate in another party’s primary. Whatever the reason, you have to act by Friday at noon.
But if you’re not affiliated with a party, you can declare a party at any time – including Election Day – and then vote in the primary.
If you’re not registered to vote at all, you can register to vote until July 17 and still vote in the primary. You can also change the address on your voter registration until July 17.
Comments