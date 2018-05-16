County to pay $40,000 settlement in deputy-involved high-speed crash

A woman injured in a high-speed car crash with an on-duty Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy will get $40,000 under a settlement approved by the County Commission on Wednesday.
Motorist Ashley Parker was injured in a crash on April 25, 2015, when her car was struck by a patrol car driven by Deputy Jacki Cinotto, according to court records. Cinotto also was injured.
Both have since recovered, said County Counselor Eric Yost.
Parker sued Cinotto, the Sheriff's Office and the county, according to court records.
Parker alleged in the case that Cinotto was driving more than 100 mph responding to an injury accident at Jeeps Cycle Club, a motorcycle race course in Park City. A person there had suffered a broken leg in an accident, the court documents said.
"Another officer was already at Jeeps Cycle Club for that non-life-threatening injury, as were paramedics and firefighters," Parker alleged in court papers. "The Deputy was not responding to an emergency and her decision to drive at speeds more than twice the speed limit in a location with multiple residences and obstructions to vision was willful, wanton and reckless."
The county denied fault, saying in court papers that Parker ran a stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle as required by law.
"She did this despite the fact that an emergency vehicle was approaching with lights and sirens activated — lights and sirens that other motorists at the intersection heard and saw," the county alleged.
The county also argued that Cinotto's driving was justified under the circumstances, responding to a "priority one injury accident."
"The manner in which defendant Cinotto operated her vehicle was consistent with reasonable and standard law-enforcement practice," the county said in court documents.
The settlement is slightly more than the $38,000 of medical bills that Parker claimed in a court document in February.
