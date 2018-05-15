Kansas Gov. Colyer says President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is supporting President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize because of his diplomacy efforts with North Korea.
Colyer and six other governors signed a letter Monday urging the Norwegian Nobel Committee to choose Trump.
“Though he has only been in office one year, President Trump has achieved an unprecedented victory for global peace and security. The President’s firm stance against nuclearization, coupled with his willingness to engage one-on-one with Pyongyang, has succeeded in opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas – and the rest of the world,” the letter says.
Trump plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month in Singapore in an effort to reach a deal. The meeting will follow recent overtures by North Korea that appeared aimed at calming tensions, including the release of three Americans that had been detained there.
The turnaround comes month after Trump rhetoric toward North Korea ignited fears that an armed confrontation with the reclusive country could be looming.
After two decades of “gridlock and global anxiety” surrounding North Korea, “we are now, at last, on the precipice of peace,” the governors wrote. Trump is the only new variable in the situation, they wrote, adding that “there is no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.”
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, criticized Colyer’s decision to sign the letter as a partisan move.
“A lot of talk of a more gentler and more cooperative (administration), but in fact the efforts and actions of Colyer have been very Brownback-esque,” Ward said.
Presidents have received the prize in the past. President Barack Obama received the prize in 2009, a move that generated controversy at the time. Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter have won the prize as well.
In addition to Colyer, these governors signed the letter: Henry McMaster, South Carolina; Kay Ivey, Alabama; Eddie Baza Calvo, Guam; Phil Bryant, Mississippi; Paul LePage, Maine; and Jim Justice, West Virginia.
