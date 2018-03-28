If Bill Self wins, does KU's budget? Basketball success may net colleges more funding

A KU victory on Saturday may increase the odds that state lawmakers will give the university more funding, according to one study.
Basketball victories make lawmakers more likely to provide universities with additional dollars, a 2010 study found. Division I schools with winning programs were the most likely to receive greater funding, the study found, with each additional win providing a $797,000 boost on average.
Kansas lawmakers and the agency that oversees the universities are suspicious that winning teams could mean more funding. Past March Madness success hasn't led to additional dollars, the agency says.
Football and basketball performance “has a positive impact on appropriations to state-supported universities that have Division I-A status and winning football or basketball programs,” study authors Donald Alexander and William Kern wrote.
Never miss a local story.
The study by the Western Michigan University professors was published in the International Journal of Sports Finance. It found that Division I schools with winning football programs and basketball programs are likely to receive more state aid but that smaller schools didn’t experience the same benefits.
KU, K-State and Wichita State – Division I schools – all went to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this year. K-State made it to the Elite Eight, and KU is playing in the Final Four this Saturday.
KU has a 31-7 record overall, K-State ended up 25-12 for the year and WSU went 25-8.
The study did not find evidence that Final Four appearances, specifically, result in more funding, but did find that basketball wins in general affect appropriations.
Despite the winning records, the president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents is skeptical that athletic performance could lead to additional funding. The Board of Regents governs the state universities.
“Although it would be great if basketball draws attention to the broader mission and importance of higher education, we cannot and should not expect that to happen,” said Blake Flanders. “The three Division I basketball programs have achieved a great deal of success in the past decade, and that has not translated into increased funding.”
Then-Gov. Sam Brownback cut funding for universities in 2016. The $31 million reduction accounted for 4 percent of state funding to universities and has not been reversed.
The regents continue to advocate for reversing the 4 percent cut made in 2016. At the time, Brownback argued the reduction was needed to help balance the state budget amid less-than-expected revenue.
Kansas’ budget is more stable now, after lawmakers approved income tax increases last year. The rate increases largely erased Brownback’s signature tax cuts made in 2012.
The Legislature is trying to decide what to do about funding for K-12 schools. The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled schools are inadequately funded and has set an April 30 deadline for lawmakers to act.
A study commissioned by legislative leaders said up to $2 billion more may be needed for schools over five years. Others have suggested an increase of $600 million may suffice.
The regents want any K-12 funding solution to include higher education. “Past cuts to public higher education pose significant challenges in our state’s ability to meet the increasing skilled workforce demands of the Kansas economy,” Regents chairman Dave Murfin said earlier this month.
Rep. Kevin Jones, a Wellsville Republican who chairs the House Higher Education Budget Committee, said additional funding for colleges and universities will depend on what happens in the debate over K-12 schools. There is an appetite to give “something back” to higher education, he said, adding that lawmakers have asked for information on funding increases of 1 percent, 2 percent, and so on.
The universities’ athletic success brings attention to higher education, Jones acknowledged. But he’s not sure about more funding.
“At this point, I don’t know it’s going to factor into if you’re talking about the 4 percent (cut) or anything like that,” Jones said. “I don’t think that will factor in, other than we’re super proud of our programs and teams.”
Rep. Brandon Whipple, a Democrat from Wichita who sits on the Higher Education Budget Committee, said his goal is to lower tuition by increasing funding, but he cautioned that more aid to universities will come down to how much money the state has left as the budget process moves forward.
As for athletic success, “when we discuss budgets, we never bring up win streaks or how well a team is doing,” Whipple said.
Comments