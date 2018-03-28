GOP blogger exposes Kansas political writer's punk-rock past. Twitter hilarity ensues

When a Kansas Republican blogger exposed a prominent political journalist as a former teenage punk rocker, it sparked an expression of solidarity from an NBC reporter who covers Donald Trump, a heated denial of Coldplay fanboydom and even an offer of a bar mitzvah gig.
It all started when Danedri Herbert of the blog “Kansas GOP Insider (wannabe)” published a photo of Kansas City Star lead political reporter Bryan Lowry playing lead guitar in a high-school garage band.
The picture of the then-17-year-old Lowry was attached to a post criticizing the Star's coverage of a voting rights trial involving Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Herbert's caption on the picture read: "Why do I have this picture of a young Lowry? I don't know. Someone sent it to me a few years ago."
That got a rise out of Lowry on Twitter:
Herbert said she just used the picture because she found it amusing.
That’s when things started getting strange. The NBC network reporter who covers President Trump weighed in with:
And others either questioned or supported Lowry's musical taste:
It went on like that for quite a while. Here's a sampling:
Democratic campaign consultant Chris Pumpelly: "I formally request video evidence of all of this pls, especially the punk band."
BP: "Can you play at my son's bar mitzvah?"
Patric Garrison: "What color was your tux for prom though?"
Chris Wristen: "My most conservative track teammates ran the 400, FWIW."
Other journalists weighed in to show solidarity, replacing their own official mug shots with pictures of their younger selves.
Herbert is a former contributor of opinion columns to the Star and originally launched her blog under the pseudonym "Gidget Southway." She also is on staff at The Sentinel, a project of the Kansas Policy Institute whose stated goal is "hold(ing) government and mainstream media accountable."
Lowry is a former teacher turned journalist, who covered the Kansas Statehouse for The Wichita Eagle before taking his current gig as the lead Kansas and Missouri political reporter at the Star.
Lowry said he actually found out about the photo's appearance from Kobach, whom he called to interview on Tuesday.
He said he still has his trusty Gretsch axe and takes it out and plays it (poorly) once in a while.
But he doesn't do bar mitzvahs.
And while he can't produce documents proving he was never a Coldplay fan, "I will sign an affidavit," he said.
He even changed his profile picture on Twitter to, well, you guessed it.
