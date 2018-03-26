Lawmakers ignored attorney general’s advice to have school funding fix done by now

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt months ago encouraged lawmakers to pass a school funding fix by the beginning of March.
The Legislature didn’t follow his advice.
Despite Schmidt’s request, lawmakers are nearing the end of March without a response to a Kansas Supreme Court opinion that school funding is inadequate. The Legislature received a report on March 15 that recommended increasing funding by up to $2 billion over five years, but no proposal has been publicly put forward.
Lawmakers face an April 30 deadline to respond to the court’s opinion. With every day that goes by without a bill, lawmakers are cutting into the time that Schmidt said is needed to prepare to defend and explain whatever plan the Legislature chooses.
Billions of dollars are potentially at stake. If the court rejects the Legislature’s response, the justices could ultimately block funding to school districts, essentially shutting down schools, until lawmakers enact a constitutional plan.
“I encourage you to enact whatever curative legislation you intend by the beginning of March,” Schmidt told lawmakers in December.
Schmidt outlined his reasons for the early March goal, including giving time for the governor to act on the bill and “ample time” to allow the state’s litigation team to consult with attorneys for the Legislature. He also said time is needed to gather the information necessary to brief the state’s defense of the fix by the April 30 deadline.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office declined to comment.
Since January, it’s been clear the Legislature was never going to act on schools before March 15, when a Texas professor delivered her cost study of Kansas education. But after the report’s release, some Republican lawmakers have downplayed the study; Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, went as far as saying the report is of little value as lawmakers move forward.
“We have basically wasted time and money in waiting for a report that they’re not even going to use to try to develop a school finance plan,” Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said.
Rep. Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City, called the Legislature’s slowness to act remarkable. She sits on a House committee focused on the budget for K-12 schools.
“They act like we have six, eight months left,” Winn said.
Democratic leaders circulated a copy of Schmidt’s December testimony late last week following Republican reaction to the report.
House and Senate committees are meeting on school finance, but so far none have worked on bills to respond to the court’s opinion that funding is inadequate. They have dealt with smaller issues raised by the court about how funding is distributed between rich and poor districts, however.
“What have the Democrats coughed up? Oh, let’s see, a transportation bill to codify what was being done outside of the law. Other than that, what have they coughed up? Nothing,” said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican who chairs a special Senate committee on school finance.
State auditors have found that the Kansas State Department of Education was providing transportation funding to some school districts using a method not authorized in state law. Baumgardner was referring to a bill that would legalize the method going forward.
The Legislature typically takes much of April off, and lawmakers are currently hoping to leave on break after the first week of April.
Baumgardner said that Denning, the majority leader, has said publicly that the Senate will not leave on April 5 or April 6 until “we have something as far as education funding.”
House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said Monday it’s possible the House could debate school finance this week, but called such a timeline “really aggressive.” He said lawmakers are involved in multiple conversations about school funding, but that it’s hard to put a timeline on it yet.
Still, lawmakers need to keep the approaching April 30 deadline in mind, he indicated.
“Every day that we delay passing a bill is a day that’s not available to our team of attorneys to prepare an adequate defense for us,” Hineman said.
Winn predicted the Legislature will act within the next couple weeks. She didn’t predict what form that action will take.
On the high end, the cost study recommends increasing spending on schools by $1.7 billion to $2 billion to boost high school graduation rates and academic performance. Attorneys for a group of school districts suing for more funding have also suggested an increase of $600 million may be enough to satisfy the court.
In addition, some lawmakers have expressed support for a constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult for districts to sue over funding. A new corporation formed earlier this month to lobby in favor of a possible amendment.
Rep. Steven Johnson, an Assaria Republican who chairs the House Tax Committee, said the Legislature did spend time waiting for the cost study, but that the process has sped up since.
Committees are meeting and legislative leaders are working on what to do, he said.
“I think at this point, a number of folks are just trying find a way forward. On both sides of the aisle,” Johnson said. “I don’t know exactly what the next step is.”
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
