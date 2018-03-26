Did your property value go up? Here's what to know about appealing

More than half of the homes in Sedgwick County increased in property value this year.
While only 6 percent of residential properties decreased in value, 59 percent increased in value, according to a report from the Sedgwick County Appraiser’s Office. Thirty-five percent of residential properties remained the same.
Whether an increase in value is good or bad news, depends on your situation. If you’re planning to sell your home, an increase in valuation could potentially drive a higher listing price. But if you’re planning to live in your house for a long time, an increase in valuation could mean you’ll be paying more in property taxes.
The average increase in value for residential properties in Sedgwick County is about 5 percent, according to the report. This does not include new construction and properties.
If your valuation went up and feel as though it does not accurately reflect market value — meaning you think you could not sell your property for that much — you have the right to an appeal.
Is it worth appealing?
Jerrome Castillo, real estate broker and owner of Titan Realty, said he has appealed at least 30 different times and recommends others to do the same if they think the valuation is too high.
“With residential properties, I definitely think it’s worth doing,” he said, mentioning that he usually appeals every few years. He said he has had a lot of success lowering his appeals and taxes just by setting up a meeting with a county appraiser.
Castillo said there isn’t any risk of the appraiser increasing your valuation if you appeal.
County appraiser Michael Borchard was not available for comment regarding the appraisal and appealing process.
How to appeal
If you choose to appeal, you must sign the form with your valuation notice and send it back to the address listed within 30 days of the date shown on the notice.
The appraisers office will then schedule an informal meeting with you. This can be done over the phone or in person. For more information on appeals, visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/appraiser/appeals/.
Preparing to appeal
Before you go into your meeting, Castillo said you should know what you believe your house is worth.
“Absolutely have a number in mind,” he said. “They will ask you what you think it should be.”
But don’t say “something ridiculous,” Castillo warned. “If you think your house is worth $150,000 and they appraise it at $180,000, don’t say (the property is worth) $140,000. Be realistic. Don’t think your taxes will go lower than before. It’s just not going to happen.”
And while an appraiser may not lower it to the value you believe is fair, they may still lower it some, Castillo said.
To find a realistic number, Castillo recommends finding out what comparable houses are valued out through the “Sedgwick County Map Portal“ on the county website.
This allows you to see the appraisal values of other properties in your neighborhood. The portal can be found at https://gismaps.sedgwickcounty.org/mlr/.
You can also bring in photos of the inside of your house to help sell your case, although Castillo said he has never done that.
“If you bring pictures, bring damaged pictures,” he said. “Don’t bring remodeled pictures.”
He also said it may help to bring in a list of work that your house needs done before it would be ready to sell.
When in a meeting with an appraiser, Castillo said remaining calm is important.
“Don’t be real argumentative,” he said. “You probably won’t win that way. Being nicer is the way to go. Don’t be tough with them because whoever you talk to will likely make the final decision.”
Castillo said appraisers are used to people coming in and yelling at them, so kindness can go a long way.
He also said that the appraiser you are scheduled to meet with can make a huge difference in how much success you have.
“Sometimes I go in with no problem and they say ‘Yes,’” he said. “Sometimes you go in there and they argue with you.”
Regardless, Castillo said he has appealed every house he has had and still thinks it is worth scheduling a meeting with an appraiser.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @KaitlynAlanis
