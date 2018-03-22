New group gears up to change Kansas constitution, end lawsuits over school funding

A new corporation has hired three lobbyists to push for a constitutional amendment on Kansas schools after a study recommended lawmakers spend up to $2 billion more on schools.
The non-profit Kansas Coalition for Fair Funding was formed Sunday, after Friday’s release of a study commissioned by lawmakers.
“Basically, it’s a coalition looking at the possibility of running a constitutional amendment that will help end the endless cycle of litigation that we have for K-12 education,” said John Donley, one of the lobbyists.
The state constitution now says Kansas must make "suitable" provision to finance education. An amendment could define that phrase, potentially making it more difficult for school districts to sue for more money in the future.
Lawmakers have until April 30 to come up with a proposal after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled current funding levels are inadequate as part of a lawsuit known as Gannon, brought by a group of school districts including Wichita.
Donley emphasized that the coalition is not anti-education but said it wants a constitutional amendment that will allow the Legislature to fund all the important roles of government in an efficient way. He said attorneys are looking at possible language for a constitutional amendment.
"It’s still evolving and it is a group of businesses, primarily, and really, it’s in its infancy," said Allie Devine, another lobbyist for the coalition.
Neither Donley or Devine named the businesses and groups behind the coalition.
The group’s creation marks an increase in the attention surrounding the Legislature’s work to develop a school funding plan. Lawmakers say the $2 billion figure in the study is either unobtainable or would require steep tax increases.
Legislative leaders approved hiring a Texas professor to lead the study. Some lawmakers had expected the study to recommend a lower figure.
“Obviously with the study coming out, it showed the immediate need of getting activated,” Donley said.
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, on Thursday said a constitutional amendment is necessary. She has also called the study’s recommendations unaffordable.
"I think there is a lot of talk about a constitutional amendment and clearly there are a lot of interests in this building, a lot of different organizations that are funded by state dollars, that see the bleak outlook if we continue to pour money into K-12 – they know they’re now on the short end of the stick," Wagle said.
When lawmakers would potentially debate a constitutional amendment is unclear. Lawmakers traditionally take much of April off, leaving only a couple more weeks to come up with a school finance solution. Wagle said she isn’t sure whether the Senate would run an amendment within the next two weeks.
Senate Majority Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said running a constitutional amendment in the Senate would not be necessary before considering school finance legislation.
A constitutional amendment would take two-thirds majorities in both the House and the Senate to pass. It would then go to a statewide vote where a majority of voters would have to approve it.
"I think Plan B from what I understand will be a constitutional amendment because they somehow think they can get out from under this Gannon albatross they have around their neck by passing a constitutional amendment," Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said.
Lawmakers took their first steps toward passing school funding legislation on Thursday. A Senate committee approved a bill that seeks to address problems the Supreme Court found in how funding is distributed among school districts.
The legislation does not deal with the larger issue of adequate funding, which could require hundreds of millions of dollars. No legislative proposal on that front has been made public.
Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, said he believes lawmakers will take action before taking their April break.
"At this point I don’t know, but I think at the end of the day there will be formula changes and in my opinion there will probably be some new money," Longbine said. "I don’t know what that number is at this point."
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
