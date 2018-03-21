More Videos

Politics & Government

Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

March 21, 2018 07:38 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., has launched a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad.

In his first video message, Rubio tells visitors in Spanish that the new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media, learn more about what’s really going on in the world as well as the damage the Caracas regime has caused. He assured viewers that the United States is ready to provide them humanitarian assistance and will punish the Venezuelan regime for their "incompetence and corruption" that, he said, has caused the crisis.

By 10 a.m., the page had more than 2,100 followers.

"After many weeks and months talking with people in and out of Venezuela, I understand that for many of you the only way you can communicate with the rest of the world and understand a little more about what is really happening in the news is through Facebook," Rubio says.

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

