Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Sedgwick County commissioner tells atheists 'to go to hell' Pause How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas? Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so. 'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech 'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting Wichita swatting victim's mom testifies in Topeka 'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​