Colyer’s DCF chief wins praise from senators - including Democrat running for governor

A Democratic senator running for governor praised Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer’s pick to lead the state’s child protection agency as lawmakers advanced Gina Meier-Hummel’s nomination to the full Senate.
Meier-Hummel has been leading the troubled Kansas Department for Children and Families since December in an acting capacity. A legislative committee unanimously approved her nomination Friday, clearing the way for a confirmation vote next week.
The endorsement from Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, underscores Meier-Hummel’s popularity among many lawmakers. Meier-Hummel has spoken more frequently with lawmakers than her predecessor, Phyllis Gilmore, who some lawmakers perceived as standoffish.
"I’m very confident that she brings the skill set and that she will be the agent of change…and that this agency has nowhere to go but up and you’ll be right there leading the way," Kelly said.
After the hearing, Kelly wouldn’t say whether she would keep Meier-Hummel on if she is elected governor, but said she would make appointments based on an person’s ability to do the job that needs to be done without regard for party or ideology.
Meier-Hummel won the bipartisan backing of senators even after a confrontational House committee meeting earlier in the week. At that meeting, representatives pressed Meier-Hummel over what the agency is doing to keep children from dying of abuse and neglect.
Friday’s Senate confirmation hearing included none of the frustration that characterized the earlier House committee meeting. Some senators discussed whether Meier-Hummel has enough time to accomplish real change: The election for governor takes place in November and a new governor may want a new secretary.
"I think that is a short runway, but I also believe she has put people in place to assist along that process," Sen. Vicki Schmidt, R-Topeka, said.
Schmidt, who chairs the Senate committee that considered Meier-Hummel’s nomination, said the new secretary has also committed to making policy changes at the agency that would extend beyond the next few months.
DCF faces considerable challenges. High-profile incidents have drawn intense public scrutiny, including the 2017 death of 3-year-old Evan Brewer of Wichita, whose body was encased in concrete, and the 2015 death of Adrian Jones, 7, whose body was fed to pigs.
The agency has also received criticism over the approximately 70 missing children from foster care. And children sometimes sleep in offices when a placement cannot be found.
Meier-Hummel said the agency faces some serious problems and also some cultural issues among staff. But she emphasized that she has been listening to staff and others.
"I think we’ve been working very hard to listen, but not be afraid to lead. I think for a long time people haven’t said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that, we’re going to move differently.’ So you have to lead during difficult times and be OK having difficult conversations. But you can’t have difficult conversations if you’ve not listened to people," Meier-Hummel said.
Meier-Hummel indicated she is considering creating advisory boards of foster families. She explained that is part of the agency’s efforts to make sure it is responsive to concerns and "legit" when the agency promises to listen.
"I hope to create something that’s longstanding to continue to get that feedback," Meier-Hummel said.
Colyer named Meier-Hummel as secretary in November after Gilmore announced her retirement. At the time Sam Brownback was governor, but Colyer announced the pick.
