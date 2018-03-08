North Korea’s Kim invites President Trump to meet; Trump says yes, Korean official says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas? Pause Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so. 'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech 'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting Wichita swatting victim's mom testifies in Topeka 'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

