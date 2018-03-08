More Videos

How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas?

Pause
Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment

Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so.

'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell

Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech

'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting

Wichita swatting victim's mom testifies in Topeka

'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid

American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam

Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP
Politics & Government

North Korea’s Kim invites President Trump to meet; Trump says yes, Korean official says

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON

Associated Press

March 08, 2018 06:24 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May, a top South Korean official said Thursday, in a remarkable turnaround in relations between two historic adversaries.

The South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters of the planned meeting outside the White House, after briefing Trump and other top U.S. officials about a rare meeting with Kim in the North Korean capital on Monday.

“He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung said. “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

