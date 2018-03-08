High-ranking staffer for Kansas House Republican leader is arrested

A high-ranking staffer for House Majority Leader Don Hineman was arrested this week on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Mitchell Rucker, who works as the legislative director in Hineman’s office, had earlier worked on the campaign of Republican Congressman Roger Marshall. Rucker has been a frequent presence in the Kansas House during Hineman’s time as majority leader.
"Did something stupid that I very much regret," Rucker, 24, said when reached by phone Wednesday night. "I guess that's probably about all there is to say."
Lt. Adam Winters of the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that a trooper had arrested Rucker. A Topeka police spokeswoman said Rucker was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Hineman said he had placed Rucker on administrative leave for the rest of the week but the two plan to meet Friday.
"I don't have all the facts of the incident, but it certainly appears to be unfortunate," Hineman said Wednesday night.
