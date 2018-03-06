Kansas lawmaker leaving Republican Party to join Orman's independent campaign

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos How do tax credits and exemptions work in Kansas? Pause Governor commits to anti-abortion amendment Is a 216-year-old Mormon scribe a current Kansas representative? Google thinks so. 'I'll lose an election before I lose my soul,' Ranzau says in new slam of O'Donnell Full video: Activists thrown out of City Council meeting for interruptions of pro-police speech 'This is typical of the repression,' man says when asked to leave City Council meeting Mother of Wichita swatting victim testifies in Topeka 'I'm not going to debate this with you,' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sen. John Doll explains his decision to become Greg Orman's running mate and to leave the Kansas Republican Party to become unaffiliated. Bryan Lowry and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Sen. John Doll explains his decision to become Greg Orman's running mate and to leave the Kansas Republican Party to become unaffiliated. Bryan Lowry and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star