Riverside residents protest 100-foot cell tower proposed for neighborhood

Eleven months after fighting off a developer’s plan for senior housing, dozens of Riverside neighbors were back before a city panel Monday night to oppose a plan to build a 100-foot-cell phone tower at the same site.

“You don’t see this going into Eastborough, you don’t see it going into Vickridge, it’s not going in the middle of College Hill, and we don’t want it in the middle of Riverside,” said resident Teddi McCullough. “Please vote against it and leave Riverside a neighborhood community.

The District 6 Advisory Board agreed 8-1 to oppose the tower, despite warnings from a city planner that the City Council might not be able to reject it and still comply with state law that favors communications facilities.

The tower is proposed on land adjacent to the Arkansas River, near the corner of 13th and Bitting.

Former City Council member Greg Ferris represented APC Towers, which plans to build the monopole structure, and T-Mobile, the cell company that would put its antennas on the tower.

The land is owned by developer Rob Snyder. The controversy over the cell tower plan echoes a debate last year when Snyder tried to get permission to build a senior housing complex on the site.

Many of the speakers expressed as much dislike for Snyder as the tower proposed on his land.

“I think it’s important to remember that Rob Snyder bought this property as an investment,” said resident Amanda Braden. “When his initial investment didn’t work out, he’s seeking other ideas, OK?”

Several residents, including Susie Cunningham, complained that Snyder would get rent money while the neighbors would bear the brunt of effects from the project.

Cunningham, a former real-estate agent, said research shows towers like this one are linked to declines in property values, sometimes as much as 20 percent.

There’s a lot of us who work really hard at making our neighborhood desirable,” Cunningham said. “To have a guy who’s never done anything for us, never done anything for the neighborhood … make a lot of money, it isn’t fair.”

Snyder didn’t attend the meeting. The city staff report said he was being represented by Ferris.

Ferris said the tower company and T-Mobile are the ones pushing the project and sought out Snyder because his is the best land for the project.

Ferris said the tower is needed to increase T-Mobile’s ability to provide cell service inside buildings in the area. And that’s necessary because so many customers have canceled land lines in favor of wireless.

People are unhappy with their indoor service in general and “if you have an emergency and you need to call 911 and it doesn’t work, you’re really unhappy,” he said.

David Yearout, a principal planner for the city, cautioned that it won’t be easy for the City Council to vote down the plan without violating state law.

One of the key arguments arguments against the tower is that it’s close to historic sites. But Yearout said the city can’t legally take that into account because it’s prohibited by the state.

And he said the presence of a taller tower at North High School – also in the historic area – will make it hard to argue that the proposed tower should be rejected on historical grounds.

The plan will come before the Planning Commission for a public hearing Thursday and then go on to the City Council for a final vote.