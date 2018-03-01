Brownback repealed order protecting LGBT workers. Colyer won’t take a stance on it

Gov. Jeff Colyer is promising that discrimination against LGBT state employees won’t be tolerated. But he won’t say whether he will reinstate an executive order providing protections to those workers that was repealed by his predecessor, Sam Brownback.
A month into his time as governor, Colyer has not taken a position on the executive order, which would cover thousands of employees.
"Governor Colyer has made very clear that discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in his Administration," spokeswoman Kara Fullmer said Tuesday in an email.
Asked how Colyer has made clear that discrimination won’t be tolerated, Fullmer wrote that "Colyer will tell anyone that asks him, including yourself or any other member of the press, that he will not tolerate any form of discrimination in his Administration. I'm not sure how else to communicate that to you."
Sarah LaFrenz, president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, said as far as she knows, no formal policy exists providing protections for LGBT state workers.
"It takes the reinstatement of that for us to be sure what their commitment is. Period," LaFrenz said.
Reporters asked Colyer about the order hours after he became governor in late January. "That has not been something that we’ve discussed yet," he said.
Brownback repealed the executive order that protected state employees from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in 2015. Gov. Kathleen Sebelius implemented it in 2007.
Since taking office, Colyer has been working to signal a shift in tone from Brownback. He signed executive orders aimed at increasing government transparency and combating sexual harassment. The harassment order doesn’t apply to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Colyer has also named a new leader of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, who has said the agency won’t discriminate against gay and lesbian couples who want to foster or adopt children. The agency has been accused of discrimination in the past.
"If the governor is serious about rooting out discrimination in state government and in his administration, we have some suggestions on where he could get started," said Tom Witt, director of Equality Kansas.
Witt’s first suggestion: Reinstate the order. Second, Colyer should oppose discriminatory legislation.
Sen. Lynn Rogers, D-Wichita, said if Colyer means what he says about not tolerating discrimination, he should sign the order.
"It’s the only protection that a lot of people will have," Rogers said.
Colyer faces several Republican challengers for his party’s nomination. He must lay the groundwork for a general election run while also courting Republican primary voters, who tend to be more conservative than the general electorate.
The party has staked out a firmly conservative stance on gender identity. The Kansas Republican Party at its state convention earlier in February adopted a resolution "to oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity."
This fall, Colyer’s campaign would not take a position on the executive order after it became an issue at Brownback’s confirmation hearing. Sen. Tim Kaine, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate, pressed Brownback over his decision to repeal the order.
"That was an order that created a right by the executive branch that wasn’t available to other people that wasn’t passed by the legislative branch," Brownback said.
Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, said Wednesday the Legislature always has the option to pass a bill to prohibit discrimination.
"I don’t know what the order says, but I do believe: We don’t discriminate against anybody in our society," Barker said when asked if the order should be reinstated.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also running for governor, has promised he wouldn’t bring back the order. Echoing Brownback, he has said lawmakers have the option to debate and pass a bill instead.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
