Ranzau assails county spending increase for Greater Wichita Partnership

Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau took on the Greater Wichita Partnership on Wednesday, questioning why the public-private economic development coalition needs more county money to focus its strategy.
At issue was a proposal before the commission to give the partnership an additional $45,000 to hire a consultant to do two things:
▪ Develop a strategic plan for “an organizational structure to optimize and coordinate regional economic development efforts” to help create and maintain jobs and promote the region.
▪ Develop a regional strategy “to maintain and grow the Aerospace clusters for which we are known globally; while working to attract and grow businesses in other industries that will strengthen and diversify the regional economy.”
“These are things that have been supposed to have been happening all along,” Ranzau said.
He said the Greater Wichita Partnership has been in operation for three years and already has received $900,000 of county money.
“I think this commission, City Council, everyone involved, we should have some accountability why this organization has failed to do these things already,” he said. “This is very troubling.”
The county’s $45,000 would be matched by the Wichita City Council and partnership funds for a total spending of $135,000, according to county records.
The four other commissioners said the partnership has been effective in generating commerce and jobs.
“I believe there’s significant momentum in our community and our region that most of our citizens not only perceive, but support,” Commissioner David Unruh said. “I think the accountability is there, I think the results have clearly been exhibited and illustrated to us what’s going on.”
Jeff Fluhr, president of the partnership, said the partnership has a strategy and it’s been effective.
The main reason to hire a consultant is to get someone from the outside to look at the operation of the organization and advise on how what can be improved, he said.
“This is something that is healthy to do for a corporation,” he said.
The additional funding for the partnership passed on a 4-1 vote with Ranzau in dissent.
