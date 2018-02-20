Why didn’t you see salt and sand on the roads this morning?

If you noticed that the roads in Wichita did not look prepared for icy weather, that is not because the city failed to prepare.
Alan King, director of Wichita public works and utilities, said crews began treating the roads at 10 p.m. on Monday in advance of winter precipitation. The crews applied a salt-sand mix, which is used to melt ice and provide traction, to emergency routes.
City crews were mobilized at 10 p.m. last night, in advance of winter precipitation. They've been applying a salt-sand mix to emergency routes since that time. Personnel are working around the clock on 12 hour shifts, operating the full complement of 60 trucks to treat the roads— City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) February 20, 2018
King said the department took a “conservative approach” and used all 60 trucks.
Never miss a local story.
However, heavy precipitation between 3 and 5 a.m. washed away most of the treatment, causing the crews to start over in many areas of the city.
It takes about 8 hours to treat the entire city, King said.
The crews will continue to work until all roads have been treated.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments