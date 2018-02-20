Wichita city crews treated the roads with sand and salt to get ahead of ice and winter weather, but rain washed away most of the treatment.
Politics & Government

Why didn't you see salt and sand on the roads this morning?

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

February 20, 2018 11:13 AM

If you noticed that the roads in Wichita did not look prepared for icy weather, that is not because the city failed to prepare.

Alan King, director of Wichita public works and utilities, said crews began treating the roads at 10 p.m. on Monday in advance of winter precipitation. The crews applied a salt-sand mix, which is used to melt ice and provide traction, to emergency routes.

King said the department took a “conservative approach” and used all 60 trucks.

However, heavy precipitation between 3 and 5 a.m. washed away most of the treatment, causing the crews to start over in many areas of the city.

It takes about 8 hours to treat the entire city, King said.

The crews will continue to work until all roads have been treated.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

