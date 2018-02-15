Lawmakers: Agency blew inquiry into allegation that official grabbed worker

A Kansas agency mishandled an investigation into allegations of on-the-job battery by a top official against an employee, Democratic lawmakers say.
The Kansas Department of Corrections conducted an internal investigation into the actions of Kyle Rohr, the superintendent of the state’s juvenile corrections complex. Lawmakers say the agency didn’t interview witnesses and kept Rohr in his job.
On Thursday, KDOC said it was reassigning Rohr to the agency’s central office. The announcement came after Topeka police cited him for battery and just before Democrats held a news conference about the case.
"The only outcome should be termination," Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, said.
The allegations against Rohr come amid growing scrutiny of whether Kansas government maintains safe workplaces. Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed executive orders aimed at combating harassment within state agencies, and legislative leaders have ordered lawmakers to complete sexual harassment training.
In December, Rohr is alleged to have grabbed a female employee’s upper arm and started to push her backward into a cubicle office, Alcala said, adding that he apparently lost his grip but latched on a second time and tried again to push her while he yelled.
Alcala met with KDOC Secretary Joe Norwood, who he said told him that witnesses were not interviewed.
"We did conduct an investigation back in December when the allegation was made but we can’t really discuss that because it’s a personnel matter," KDOC spokeswoman Liz Rice said.
A police report was filed in late January, eventually resulting in the battery citation issued this week. Rohr has been reassigned pending the outcome of the citation; Rice couldn’t say whether a conviction would result in Rohr’s termination.
Rep. Russ Jennings, a Lakin Republican who chairs the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee, said he didn’t know enough to say whether the investigation had been handled appropriately.
“Typically, what you would expect on an allegation of that type would be a period of administrative leave, an investigation by the agency and they would determine whether or not there was a violation of their policies, state employment policies, and take appropriate disciplinary action if it was warranted,” Jennings said.
He said the situation is a personnel matter and he is not asking KDOC about it because he doesn’t believe that would be appropriate.
The worker who Rohr is alleged to have grabbed has not spoken publicly. Information about the incident has been hard to come by, in part because of confidentiality rules that govern how the agency handles workplace violence.
KDOC workers sign statements that acknowledge they "understand that I am not to discuss or divulge any information I have obtained or will obtain in the course of a workplace violence investigation with anyone" other than the investigators, human resource manager and director, the agency’s general counsel and "outside enforcement entities.”
The policy on its face appears to prohibit workers from discussing workplace violence investigations with lawmakers or state auditors. Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said he believes the policy violates the Kansas Whistleblower’s Act.
The act says state agencies can’t prohibit employees from discussing the operations of the agency with lawmakers.
"To me, this document has a chilling effect on employees who work for the department," Hensley said.
Asked about Hensley’s contention, Rice said the policy isn’t new.
"Before you telling me that right now, that issue hasn’t been raised with us," Rice said.
