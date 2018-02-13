Internal Dem polling shows Trump's standing on the rise

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:30 'I'm not going to debate this with you' Gov. Colyer tells group asking about Medicaid Pause 1:06 American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam 0:54 Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment 2:53 Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead 1:30 Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 0:42 This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Trump outlined his immigration plan during his first State of the Union. Congress is set to take up immigration and DACA legislation before the next government shutdown deadline on Feb. 8. The White House

