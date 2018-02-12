Mayor hopes for money to fix freeway tangle after White House meeting with Trump

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:06 American Infrastructure may cure Wichita traffic jam Pause 0:54 Commissioner Ranzau tries to deny O'Donnell's board appointment 2:53 Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead 1:30 Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 0:42 This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m. 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows traffic as it winds its way from I-135 to westbound K-254 late Monday afternoon. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell hopes his meeting with President Trump about American Infrastructure will bring funding to rebuild the interchange. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Drone footage shows traffic as it winds its way from I-135 to westbound K-254 late Monday afternoon. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell hopes his meeting with President Trump about American Infrastructure will bring funding to rebuild the interchange. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com