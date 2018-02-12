Wichita mayor among officials meeting with Trump on infrastructure

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is one of about two dozen local and state elected officials from across the country meeting this morning with President Trump on his plans for rebuilding American infrastructure.
The guest list released by the White House today lists Longwell among seven city mayors attending the meeting, along with eight governors, six state legislators, two county commissioners and an agricultural commissioner.
Together they are representing 22 states.
Last week, Longwell said he wanted to attend the meeting to seek opportunities to improve Wichita's public infrastructure.
Earlier, Longwell announced he's quitting the U.S. Conference of Mayors because of the group's opposition to Trump.
Conference leaders announced they would boycott today's meeting after Trump threatened to pull federal funds from cities that don't participate in his administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
The president's infrastructure plan is designed to use some federal funds to try to leverage state, local and private investement in roads, bridges, dams and other basic infrastructure.
It calls for about $200 billion of federal spending and $1.3 trillion in investment by others.
