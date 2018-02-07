Kansas Gov. Colyer reveals steps he’s taking to boost government transparency

Gov. Jeff Colyer will sign four executive orders aimed at boosting government transparency – from easing access to records to making it easier to find government meetings.
Colyer plans to make the first 100 pages of open records requests free. He will require government business to be conducted primarily over government email.
The orders, to be signed Thursday, will also create performance metrics for cabinet agencies and a single website that will list all open meetings happening within the executive branch.
"This is also foundational to me in how I think we should run government. It’s just how I operate," Colyer said in an interview Wednesday morning.
Colyer, who became governor one week ago, plans to address a joint session of the Legislature later on Wednesday where he will further outline his proposals.
Colyer said records requests for under 100 pages – the vast majority of requests – will no longer come with a charge.
"I think that’s something we can do and we’ll have to absorb some costs," Colyer said.
Another order will require government workers to predominantly use government email for government business. In 2015, former State Budget Director Shawn Sullivan used private email to share a budget draft with other officials and lobbyists.
A third order will establish performance metrics for cabinet-level state agencies. The metrics will include data allowing the public to track the agencies’ progress.
For example, at the Department of Children and Families, one metric might include the number of missing children in foster care.
"I want data and I want people to see that data, and that will help us make better judgments," Colyer said.
Lastly, Colyer also plans to sign an order setting up a website where agencies will post all their open meetings and applicable documents.
The executive orders come after a Kansas City Star series this fall that focused on secrecy within Kansas government. The stories shed light on withheld information within the Department for Children and Families, in the state’s tax credit programs, in the legislative process and other areas of government.
Lawmakers have pursued their own transparency measures as well. House Speaker Ron Ryckman has taken steps to effectively end the practice of anonymous bill introductions, and Senate President Susan Wagle and legislative Democrats are proposing to require people attempting to influence the executive branch to register as lobbyists.
