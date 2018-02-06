City declares emergency for late-night March Madness parties downtown

Wichita declared a public emergency Tuesday to clear the way for late-night partying in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament next month.
The ordinance will allow the council to approve after-midnight entertainment and drinking events in the downtown core, bounded by Central on the north, Kellogg on the south, Seneca on the west and Washington on the east.
“Should we put in this ordinance that the city manager has to stay up and monitor every event?” joked Mayor Jeff Longwell.
The current city ordinance requires that outdoor events shut down by 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
“This would extend those hours, recognizing that the NCAA tournament will go on late into the night because of West-Coast teams playing,” said John D’Angelo, manager of the city’s arts and cultural services division.
He said promoters have contacted the city about holding special events around the tournament to entertain some of the thousands of tourists expected to come to Wichita on March 15 through18.
Passage was a slam dunk.
The only question from the council was whether the ordinance applied only to tournament events.
City Attorney Jennifer Magana said that although the current issue is the NCAA weekend, the ordinance would empower the council to waive the usual limits on late-night events at any time in the future.
The change was passed as an “emergency” measure.
“The general nature of such public emergency lies in the need to pass and publish this ordinance to allow time for applications … to be reviewed by the City Council for events occurring in conjunction with the NCAA Basketball Tournament,” the staff recommendation said. “It is therefore expedient at this time that the City Council find and determine that a public emergency exists … and that the above entitled Ordinance be finally adopted on the day of its introduction.”
