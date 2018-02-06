Wichita declared a public emergency Tuesday to clear the way for after-midnight entertainment and drinking events in the downtown core in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament next month.
Wichita declared a public emergency Tuesday to clear the way for after-midnight entertainment and drinking events in the downtown core in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament next month. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle file photo
Wichita declared a public emergency Tuesday to clear the way for after-midnight entertainment and drinking events in the downtown core in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament next month. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle file photo

Politics & Government

City declares emergency for late-night March Madness parties downtown

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

February 06, 2018 12:07 PM

Wichita declared a public emergency Tuesday to clear the way for late-night partying in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament next month.

The ordinance will allow the council to approve after-midnight entertainment and drinking events in the downtown core, bounded by Central on the north, Kellogg on the south, Seneca on the west and Washington on the east.

“Should we put in this ordinance that the city manager has to stay up and monitor every event?” joked Mayor Jeff Longwell.

The current city ordinance requires that outdoor events shut down by 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This would extend those hours, recognizing that the NCAA tournament will go on late into the night because of West-Coast teams playing,” said John D’Angelo, manager of the city’s arts and cultural services division.

He said promoters have contacted the city about holding special events around the tournament to entertain some of the thousands of tourists expected to come to Wichita on March 15 through18.

Passage was a slam dunk.

The only question from the council was whether the ordinance applied only to tournament events.

City Attorney Jennifer Magana said that although the current issue is the NCAA weekend, the ordinance would empower the council to waive the usual limits on late-night events at any time in the future.

The change was passed as an “emergency” measure.

“The general nature of such public emergency lies in the need to pass and publish this ordinance to allow time for applications … to be reviewed by the City Council for events occurring in conjunction with the NCAA Basketball Tournament,” the staff recommendation said. “It is therefore expedient at this time that the City Council find and determine that a public emergency exists … and that the above entitled Ordinance be finally adopted on the day of its introduction.”

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead 2:53

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead

Pause
Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor 1:30

Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 2:45

Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 1:17

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison

Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 1:02

Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship

This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m. 0:42

This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m.

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

Who is Bob Dole? 2:21

Who is Bob Dole?

Go behind the scenes and see where the stars hang out backstage at Intrust Bank Arena. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead 2:53

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead

Pause
Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor 1:30

Jeff Colyer sworn in as Kansas governor

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 2:45

Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 1:17

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison

Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 1:02

Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship

This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m. 0:42

This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m.

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 5:46

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

Who is Bob Dole? 2:21

Who is Bob Dole?

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about the days ahead

View More Video