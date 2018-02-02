Politics & Government

Here's the memo alleging surveillance abuse by the FBI

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 02, 2018 11:35 AM

President Donald Trump approved the House Intelligence Committee to release the classified Nunes memo on the alleged abuse of the surveillance act by the FBI.

The memo argues that the FBI would not have received a surveillance warrant from the FISA court for Carter Page, a former Trump policy advisor during the 2016 presidential campaign, without the Steele dossier.

The memo also says that it was not revealed to the court that the dossier, which alleges collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. It also alleges that Christopher Steele, who was behind the dossier, said he “was desperate” to keep Trump from ascending to the White House.

Here is the full document.

