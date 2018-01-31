More Videos

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison

Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship

This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m.

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police

Who is Bob Dole?

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a train carrying GOP members collided with a truck Wednesday near Crozet, Va. No GOP members were hurt in the incident. COURTESY WCAV
Politics & Government

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall performs CPR after train hits truck

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

January 31, 2018 11:57 AM

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall performed CPR on a garbage truck driver after a train carrying Republican lawmakers hit the truck on Wednesday.

Marshall is a physician and helped along with Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe, also a doctor, Marshall’s official Twitter account said.

"We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more," Marshall tweeted, referring to his wife.

Rep. Ron Estes was also on the train, but said he and his wife, Susan, are OK.

The chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck the truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Marshall represents much of western Kansas, while Estes represents south-central Kansas, including Wichita.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

