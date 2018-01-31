Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall performs CPR after train hits truck

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck Pause 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation 1:17 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback comments on vote for new Lansing prison 1:02 Gov. Brownback reacts to close vote to advance toward ambassadorship 0:42 This new bill could let you drink when you eat out at 6 a.m. 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 5:46 City creates citizen's review board for the Wichita police 2:21 Who is Bob Dole? 4:06 James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a train carrying GOP members collided with a truck Wednesday near Crozet, Va. No GOP members were hurt in the incident. COURTESY WCAV

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a train carrying GOP members collided with a truck Wednesday near Crozet, Va. No GOP members were hurt in the incident. COURTESY WCAV