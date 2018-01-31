Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall performs CPR after train hits truck

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall performed CPR on a garbage truck driver after a train carrying Republican lawmakers hit the truck on Wednesday.
Marshall is a physician and helped along with Tennessee Rep. Phil Roe, also a doctor, Marshall’s official Twitter account said.
"We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more," Marshall tweeted, referring to his wife.
Rep. Ron Estes was also on the train, but said he and his wife, Susan, are OK.
The chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck the truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Marshall represents much of western Kansas, while Estes represents south-central Kansas, including Wichita.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
