Deadly ‘swatting’ targeted by Kansas lawmakers in bipartisan bill

In an effort to stop the dangerous and sometimes deadly hoaxes known as “swatting,” two Wichita lawmakers at opposite ends of the political spectrum introduced a bill that would allow for murder prosecution if a person dies in a swatting incident.

The bill is in response to the death of Andrew Finch, of Wichita, who was killed by police last month during an incident of swatting – a fake call designed to provoke a special weapons and tactics (or SWAT) team response to a nonexistent emergency.

House Bill 2581 would allow future swatting incidents to be prosecuted under the state’s murder statute if someone dies, said Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, one of the three legislators who introduced it Tuesday.

Carmichael is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, who often clashes with Carmichael on proposed legislation; and Rep. Patty Markley, R-Overland Park.

“We’re hopeful that a bipartisan approach and an individually introduced bill, with our names on it … will be favorably received,” Carmichael said.

The bill updates the state’s false-alarm statute, which was originally written for false fire alarms, Carmichael said.

The key provisions of the bill include:

▪ Making a false call to any fire, police or emergency response agency would be a misdemeanor.

▪ The false call would become a felony if the person making the call uses a false identity and/or electronically masks his or her identity.

▪ Penalties escalate if a person is harmed as a result of the false call. If a person is killed, the case could be charged as a Level 2 felony, comparable to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors would be allowed to prosecute swatting fatalities under the state’s murder statutes, Carmichael said.

Wichita has been rocked by the death of Finch, 28, who was killed Dec. 28 on the porch of his home by a police officer drawn by a swatting call.

A Los Angeles man, Tyler Barriss, 25, is accused of making the bogus call reporting a made-up murder and hostage situation that brought police to Finch’s door.

It apparently began with a dare spinning off a dispute over a $1.50 wager in an online game of Call of Duty. Finch wasn’t part of the game, but apparently, one of the gamers gave Finch’s address to the person who made the swatting call.