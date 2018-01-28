Kansas intern confidentiality rule: What happens in a lawmaker’s office stays there

More Videos 2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation Pause 1:59 Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer 'did not dream of being governor' in high school 0:48 Kansas celebrates its 157th birthday 1:10 Baseline View: Reaves’ threes and Shaq’s dunks tell the story of WSU win over Tulsa 1:57 Visiting sports writer now a Wichita dining believer 1:21 Harrison Ford visits Doo-Dah Diner 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 2:32 Find out where Austin Reaves' three-pointers total lands in the WSU record books 1:25 Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks? 1:30 Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The document came to light through an open records request by The Star as the Legislature tackles concerns about transparency, sexual harassment and the treatment of interns. Hunter Woodall and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star

The document came to light through an open records request by The Star as the Legislature tackles concerns about transparency, sexual harassment and the treatment of interns. Hunter Woodall and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star