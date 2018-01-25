Jeff Colyer becomes governor next week. Here’s what to know

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become the 47th governor of Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
He’s been waiting to assume the role for six months, ever since President Donald Trump nominated Gov. Sam Brownback to be ambassador at-large for international religious freedom in July. The U.S. Senate confirmed Brownback this week and he said he will resign next week.
Here’s what you should know about how the hand-off of power will happen.
When does Colyer actually become governor?
Gov. Sam Brownback’s resignation is effective 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Colyer will become governor at that moment.
Where will it happen?
A swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in the Capitol rotunda in Topeka.
It’s a break from some past inaugurations. Brownback was twice inaugurated in the House chamber, but Gov. Kathleen Sebelius took the oath on the south steps of the Capitol. Gov. Mark Parkinson took the oath on the second floor of the Capitol after Sebelius resigned.
What’s the oath?
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Kansas, and faithfully discharge the duties of governor. So help me God."
How can you follow along?
Information about whether the ceremony will be live-streamed was not immediately available.
What else is happening?
Colyer will attend mass at his alma mater Thomas Moore Prep in Hays at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
He will then tour West Side Alternative Mental Health Center for Kids in Hays and have lunch at Al’s Chickenette before returning to Topeka.
What happens afterward?
Colyer faces an ongoing legislative session dominated by school funding.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that funding for schools is inadequate under the state constitution. Lawmakers have until the end of April to develop a solution.
Brownback proposed increasing funding by $600 million over five years. It’s unclear if Colyer will stand by that proposal.
He must also campaign ahead of the Republican primary election in August where he’ll face a number of challengers.
